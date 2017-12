Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hulic Reit Inc

* Says it will issue unsecured REIT bonds worth up to 15 billion yen, during the period from Jan. 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018

* The proceeds will be used to acquire properties, repay loan and bonds, replenish working capital

