BRIEF-Hulic's operating profit apparently climbs 20 pct for January-June half - Nikkei

July 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hulic Co Ltd's operating profit apparently climbed 20% on the year for the January-June half - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd forecast for the year ending in December calls for a 12 percent rise in operating profit to 60 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd looks to have logged more than 30 billion yen of operating profit for January-June half - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd's total sales for January-June half apparently rose slightly from the year earlier to nearly 100 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2upZuBJ) Further company coverage: