Feb 11 (Reuters) - Human Health Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR SIX MONTHS IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 70%

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR SIX MONTHS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 70% TO ABOUT HK$3 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN STAFF COST PARTICULARLY FOR INCENTIVE PAYMENT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: