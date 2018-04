April 10 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA ACQUIRES FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

* TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA'S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE.