BRIEF-Humana Announces Monthly Stipend To Reduce Costs For Dental Providers During Pandemic

June 15 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA ANNOUNCES MONTHLY STIPEND TO REDUCE COSTS FOR DENTAL PROVIDERS DURING PANDEMIC

* HUMANA INC - TO SUPPORT PURCHASE OF PPE AND PROVIDE 24/7 ACCESS TO EAP AND WORK-LIFE SERVICES

* HUMANA INC - AT THIS TIME, ADDITIONAL FUNDING WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM JUNE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR ALL FULLY INSURED HUMANA DENTAL MEMBERS

* HUMANA - AS OF JUNE 1, CO WILL PAY ADDITIONAL $7 PER HUMANA MEMBER DENTAL CLAIM - FOR ALL FULLY INSURED HUMANA DENTAL MEMBERS