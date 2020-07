July 1 (Reuters) - Humana AB:

* HUMANA APPOINTS NOORA JAYASEKARA AS NEW CFO

* NOORA JAYASEKARA IS SUCCEEDING HUMANA’S CFO ULF BONNEVIER, WHO PREVIOUSLY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL BE LEAVING HUMANA AFTER SUMMER

* NOORA JAYASEKARA WILL START IN HER NEW ROLE AS CFO ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020