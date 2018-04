April 12 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA EXPANDS AVAILABILITY OF VALUE-BASED ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALTY CARE TO IMPROVE PATIENT EXPERIENCE IN SEVEN ADDITIONAL STATES

* BUNDLED PAYMENT MODEL FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS OFFERED IN ALABAMA, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, ILLINOIS, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, TEXAS