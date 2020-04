BRIEF-Humana Implementing Simplified, Expedited Claims Processing

April 2 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA INC - IS IMPLEMENTING SIMPLIFIED, EXPEDITED CLAIMS PROCESSING, IN ORDER TO GET REIMBURSEMENT PAYMENTS TO PROVIDERS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

* HUMANA INC - EXPANDING ITS POLICY OF SUSPENDING PRIOR AUTHORIZATION AND REFERRAL REQUIREMENTS

* HUMANA INC - WAIVING MEMBER RESPONSIBILITY FOR COPAYS, DEDUCTIBLES OR COINSURANCE ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 TESTING

* HUMANA INC - WAIVING MEMBER RESPONSIBILITY FOR COPAYS, DEDUCTIBLES OR COINSURANCE RELATED TO COVERED TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* HUMANA INC - ALLOWING EARLY PRESCRIPTION REFILLS, SO MEMBERS CAN PREPARE FOR EXTENDED SUPPLY NEEDS