May 2 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA-IN SEPT 2018, EXPECTS TO PAY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT $1.05 BILLION FOR PORTION OF ANNUAL HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY FEE ATTRIBUTED TO CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* HUMANA INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO ACQUIRED FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP, FOR CASH CONSIDERATIONS OF ABOUT $190 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2FBlJHu) Further company coverage: