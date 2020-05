May 4 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA-OWNED HEALTH CARE FACILITIES IMPLEMENT NEW COVID-19 PREVENTION STANDARDS

* HUMANA INC - SENIOR-FOCUSED PRIMARY CARE UNITS IMPLEMENTED NEW COMPANY COVID-19 PREVENTION STANDARDS

* HUMANA INC - TELEHEALTH VISITS WILL STILL BE AN AVAILABLE OPTION FOR THOSE PATIENTS WHO CAN BE SAFELY MONITORED AND/OR TREATED REMOTELY