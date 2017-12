Dec 14 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA PRICES $800 MILLION DEBT OFFERING

* ‍PRICED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $800 MILLION IN SENIOR NOTES​

* ‍SENIOR NOTES ARE COMPRISED OF $400 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S 2.900 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES, DUE 2022, AT 99.830 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* ‍SENIOR NOTES COMPRISED OF $400 MILLION OF COMPANY'S 2.500 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES, DUE 2020, AT 99.946 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​