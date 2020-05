May 7 (Reuters) - Humana AB:

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 98 MILLION VERSUS SEK 77 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 1,938 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1,708 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES HIGHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 IN Q2, AS WELL AS A CONTINUED IMPACT ON REVENUE