BRIEF-Humana Q4 Operating Profit Falls To SEK 71 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Humana AB:

* Q4 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 1.91 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.70 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 71 MILLION VERSUS SEK 82 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS REVISED HUMANA’S FINANCIAL TARGETS.

* PROPOSES THAT 2020 AGM APPROVES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.70 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FINANCIAL TARGET EFFECTIVE AS OF 2020: PROFITABILITY AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 7% OVER MEDIUM TERM.

* FINANCIAL TARGETS: REVENUE GROWTH ANNUAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% OVER MEDIUM TERM.

* TARGET: INTEREST-BEARING NET DEBT NOT EXCEEDING 4.5 TIMES EBITDA, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)