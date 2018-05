BRIEF-Humana Reports Qtrly GAAP Revenue $14.28 Bln, Up 4 Pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $14.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $14.28 BILLION VERSUS ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q1 2017 OF $13.48 BILLION

* QTRLY GAAP CONSOLIDATED BENEFIT RATIO OF 84.5 PERCENT WAS EQUIVALENT TO THE Q1 2017 RATIO

* HUMANA - INDIVIDUAL MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERSHIP WAS 3,018,500 AS OF MARCH 31, UP 6 PERCENT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED BENEFIT RATIO OF 84.9 PERCENT FELL 30 BASIS POINTS FROM THE Q1 2017 ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED BENEFIT RATIO OF 85.2 PERCENT

* HUMANA - GROUP MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERSHIP WAS 492,700 AS OF MARCH 31, DOWN 3 PERCENT