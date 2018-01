BRIEF-Humana Revises Net Membership Growth Estimate For Individual Medicare Advantage Products

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA - IS REVISING NET MEMBERSHIP GROWTH ESTIMATE FOR INDIVIDUAL MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PRODUCTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 TO 180,000 TO 200,000 MEMBERS

* REVISED MEMBERSHIP ESTIMATE REPRESENTS EXPECTED NET MEMBERSHIP GAINS OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT ABOVE YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 MEMBERSHIP LEVEL

* HUMANA - IS REITERATING EXPECTATIONS FOR GROUP MEDICARE ADVANTAGE NET MEMBERSHIP GAINS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 OF 65,000 TO 70,000 MEMBERS

* FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, HUMANA‘S MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF APPROXIMATELY $11.60

* FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, HUMANA‘S MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATED GAAP EPS GUIDANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $16.44

* HUMANA - ESTIMATES ENACTMENT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION OF ABOUT $160 MILLION IN AFTER-TAX EARNINGS FOR Q4

* HUMANA SAYS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO'S GAAP EPS GUIDANCE INCLUDES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CE5BEo) Further company coverage: