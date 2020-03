BRIEF-Humana Says Lifting Administrative Requirements For Care Of All Members Infected With Coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA INC - LIFTING ADMINISTRATIVE REQUIREMENTS FOR CARE OF ALL MEMBERS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS

* HUMANA INC - LIFTING ADMINISTRATIVE REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL PATIENTS IN SETTINGS WHERE CAPACITY IS STRETCHED BY NEEDS OF THOSE INFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* HUMANA INC - WAIVING MEMBER COST SHARE FOR ALL TELEHEALTH SERVICES DELIVERED BY PARTICIPATING/IN-NETWORK PROVIDERS

* HUMANA INC - WAIVING OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 TESTING

* HUMANA INC - ALLOWING EARLY PRESCRIPTION REFILLS, SO MEMBERS CAN PREPARE FOR EXTENDED SUPPLY NEEDS - AN EXTRA 30- OR 90-DAY SUPPLY AS APPROPRIATE