May 29 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA - INTENDS TO REAFFIRM ITS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $16.04 TO $16.54 IN DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* HUMANA INC - INTENDS TO REAFFIRM ITS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $18.25 TO $18.75 IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020