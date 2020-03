March 30 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA TO WAIVE MEDICAL COSTS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT

* HUMANA - COSTS RELATED TO SUBSEQUENT TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 WILL BE WAIVED FOR ENROLLEES OF MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS, FULLY INSURED COMMERCIAL MEMBERS

* HUMANA - COSTS RELATED TO SUBSEQUENT TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 WILL BE WAIVED FOR ENROLLEES OF MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT AND MEDICAID