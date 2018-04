BRIEF-Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services

April 23 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA, TOGETHER WITH TPG CAPITAL AND WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CURO HEALTH SERVICES

* HUMANA INC - CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION

* HUMANA INC - EXPECTS TO FUND ITS PORTION OF TRANSACTION THROUGH USE OF PARENT COMPANY CASH

* HUMANA INC - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE MATERIAL IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN 2018 FROM CURO DEAL

* HUMANA INC - HUMANA WILL HAVE A 40 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO

* HUMANA - CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO MERGE CURO WITH HOSPICE BUSINESS OF KINDRED AT HOME

* HUMANA - CURO DEAL NOT CONDITIONED UPON CLOSING OF CONSORTIUM'S ACQUISITION OF KINDRED AT HOME, IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR AFTER CLOSING OF KINDRED AT HOME