May 7 (Reuters) - Humana AB:

* ULF BONNEVIER, CFO AND VICE PRESIDENT, LEAVES HIS POSITION AT HUMANA

* ULF BONNEVIER, CFO SINCE 2012 AND VICE PRESIDENT SINCE 2016, WILL BE LEAVING HIS POSITION AT HUMANA