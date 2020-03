BRIEF-Humana Waives Out-Of-Pocket Costs For COVID-19 Testing

March 9 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA INC - ANNOUNCED SEVERAL ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO INCREASED SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* HUMANA INC - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, WE ARE WAIVING OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 TESTING

* HUMANA INC - ALSO IMPLEMENTING SOME ACTIONS SUCH AS EARLY REFILLS OF PRESCRIPTION MEDICINES IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

* HUMANA INC - IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS, INCREASING AVAILABILITY OF TELEMEDICINE OPTIONS TO REDUCE ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE

* HUMANA INC - TELEMEDICINE COSTS WAIVED FOR ALL URGENT CARE NEEDS FOR NEXT 90 DAYS