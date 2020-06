June 15 (Reuters) - Humanigen Inc:

* HUMANIGEN INC SAYS INTENDS TO APPLY TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL “HGEN” - SEC FILING

* HUMANIGEN INC FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 82.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text: (bit.ly/2YFG1eg) Further company coverage: