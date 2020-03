BRIEF-Humanoptics AG Capital Raises Capital

March 18 (Reuters) - Humanoptics AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HUMANOPTICS AG: CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS EXCLUDED AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTION PLANNED; SUSTAINABLE STRENGTHENING OF EQUITY CAPITAL BASIS

* SHARE CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED BY A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 247,280.00 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTION TO EUR 3,487,280,00

* TO ISSUE 247,280 NEW BEARER SHARES WITH A PROPORTIONATE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 PER NEW SHARE

* PLACEMENT PRICE SHALL BE EUR 10.11

* 247,280 NEW SHARES SHALL BE SUBSCRIBED EXCLUSIVELY BY MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER HUMANOPTICS HOLDING AG