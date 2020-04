BRIEF-Humanoptics CEO Pierre Billardon Leaves At End Of Contract

April 20 (Reuters) - HUMANOPTICS AG:

* DR. PIERRE BILLARDON LEAVES THE MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 30 APRIL 2020; DIANA BACHMANN APPOINTED AS HIS SUCCESSOR

* DR. PIERRE BILLARDON, CEO AND SINCE JULY 2018 SOLE MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, WILL LEAVE COMPANY AT HIS OWN REQUEST AT END OF HIS CONTRACT ON 30 APRIL 2020

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF HUMANOPTICS AG INTENDS TO APPOINT DIANA BACHMANN WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MAY 2020 INITIALLY FOR A TERM OF OFFICE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)