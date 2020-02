Feb 10 (Reuters) - Humanoptics AG:

* CORRECTION OF EXPECTED EARNINGS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

* FOR FY EBIT COMPANY EXPECTS A LOSS OF EUR -1,950 THOUSAND INSTEAD OF A LOSS OF EUR -823 THOUSAND

* FOR FY EBITDA, COMPANY ASSUMES A LOSS OF EUR -1,450 THOUSAND INSTEAD OF A LOSS OF EUR -315 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)