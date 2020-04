BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Aims To Raise Holdings In Pharma Firm To 80%

April 2 (Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE ITS HOLDING IN PHARMA FIRM TO 80% BY ADDING 13% STAKE VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($140.96 million) FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER VIA SHARE ISSUE IN ORDER TO FUND THE STAKE PURCHASE, PROJECT

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO RESUME ON APRIL 3 Source text in Chinese: reurl.cc/8GWdXg ; reurl.cc/ZOrp4W Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)