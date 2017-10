Oct 10 (Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says it acquired Wuhan-based sanitation supplies unit of Ansell Ltd. for $120 million

* Says unit RFSW Investment Pte. Ltd. set up a JV, Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd, with CITIC Capital Cupid Investment Limited and the JV acquired sexual health business in world (except China) for $400 million

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aRno1N

