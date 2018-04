April 3 (Reuters) - FAGRON NV:

* HUMCO AND FAGRON TO COMBINE FOR UP TO US $70 MILLION

* ‍GREGORY PULIDO, HUMCO’S CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION TO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* ANDREW PULIDO, HUMCO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT, GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, WILL ASSUME THE SOLE ROLE OF PRESIDENT AT HUMCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)