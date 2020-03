March 26 (Reuters) - Hummingbird Resources PLC:

* HUMMINGBIRD PROVIDES A STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* HAS EXPERIENCED NO ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS PRODUCTION FROM COVID-19

* EXPECTS Q1 PRODUCTION TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS BASED ON ANNUAL GUIDANCE.

* BUSINESS CONTINUES AS NORMAL WITH NO IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AT YANFOLILA MINE IN MALI.

