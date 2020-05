May 8 (Reuters) - Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 180.4 MILLION YUAN ($25.50 million) TO SET UP INTERMEDIATE PRODUCTION PLANT IN CAMBODIA

* SAYS ITS PROPERTY UNIT PLANS TO OBTAIN TWO LAND SITES WORTH UP TO 165 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2SIL7nW; bit.ly/3chznQX Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0747 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)