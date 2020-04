April 20 (Reuters) - Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO INVEST 112.5 MILLION YUAN ($15.91 million) TO SET UP PHARMACEUTICAL FUND Source text in Chinese: reurl.cc/Mv86Nn Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)