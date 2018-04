April 13 (Reuters) - Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd:

* SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET LOSS OF 465.36 MILLION YUAN ($74.11 million) VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 333.14 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT EXPECTS Q1 NET LOSS OF 40-60 MLN YUAN VS NET PROFIT OF 101.1 MLN YUAN YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GUOO68; bit.ly/2JFz9Wd Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)