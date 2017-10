Oct 10(Reuters) - Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says it acquired 51 percent stake in a Hong Kong-based investment unit of Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit HUNDSUN INTERCONTINENTAL HOLDINGS(HK) LIMITED acquired 100 percent stake in HUNDSUN GLOBAL SERVICE INC, at the price of HK$6.6 million

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 30

