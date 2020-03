March 25 (Reuters) - Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Ltd :

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.46 CENT AND HK0.38 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* REVENUE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR YEAR DECREASED BY 1.0% TO HK$775.8 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS AFFECTED HONG KONG RETAIL SEGMENT AND WHOLESALE SEGMENT OF GROUP TO SOME EXTENT