March 24 (Reuters) - Hung Hing Printing Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$3.08 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.28 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$75.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$74.5 MILLION

* ALL OUR PRODUCTION PLANTS IN CHINA AND HONG KONG HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED OPERATIONS SINCE MIDDLE OF FEBRUARY