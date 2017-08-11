BRIEF-Hungary OTP Bank Q2 net profit HUF 80.7 bln, up 12 pct y/y

Aug 11 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

* Q2 net profit 80.7 billion forints ($311.04 million), up 12 percent y/y

* Net interest income 136.9 bln forints, up 6 pct y/y

* Net fee and commission income 53.8 bln forints, up 24 pct y/y

* Risk costs fall 19 pct from same period a year ago

* OTP says corporate tax cut in Hungary also boosted profitability

* Income also helped by recent acquisition of Splitska Banka in Croatia Further company coverage: ($1 = 259.45 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)