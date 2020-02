BRIEF-Hungary Richter's Q4 loss deepens as costs rise sharply

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* POSTS Q4 NET LOSS OF HUF 12.46 BILLION VERSUS HUF 19.6 BILLION PROFIT EXPECTED IN ANALYST FORECAST BY FINANCIAL NEWS WEBSITE PORTFOLIO.HU

* Q4 REVENUE HUF 138.73 BILLION VERSUS HUF 134 BILLION IN ANALYST FORECAST BY FINANCIAL NEWS WEBSITE PORTFOLIO.HU

* ADMINISTRATIVE AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES RISE BY 51.3%, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPENDING INCREASES BY 26.4%, SALES AND MARKETING COSTS UP BY 13.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)