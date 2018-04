April 19 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt:

* Says July 26, 2017 deal to acquire Romanian Banca Romaneasca and other units of National Bank of Greece in Romania has been terminated

* OTP says its Romanian unit withdrew the appeal filed against the National Bank of Romania’s first instance decision

