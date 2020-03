BRIEF-Hungary's Richter enters deal with Myovant Sciences on uterine fibroid medicine

March 31 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH MYOVANT SCIENCES TO SELL RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET FOR UTERINE FIBROIDS AND ENDOMETRIOSIS IN CERTAIN TERRITORIES OUTSIDE THE U.S.

* AGREEMENT WITH MYOVANT SCIENCES COVERS EUROPE, THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES INCLUDING RUSSIA, LATIN AMERICA, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT, MYOVANT WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $40 MILLION

* MYOVANT IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $40 MILLION IN REGULATORY MILESTONES AND $107.5 MILLION IN SALES RELATED MILESTONES, AND TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL

* MYOVANT RETAINS ALL RIGHTS TO RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET IN THE U.S., AS WELL AS RIGHTS TO RELUGOLIX IN OTHER THERAPEUTIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF WOMEN’S HEALTH

* MYOVANT HAS GRANTED RICHTER AN OPTION TO COLLABORATE ON RELUGOLIX COMBINATION TABLET FOR FUTURE INDICATIONS IN WOMEN’S HEALTH OTHER THAN FERTILITY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)