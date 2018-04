April 3 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* Proposes 68 forint ($0.2679) per share dividend on 2017 results

* Drugmaker to hold annual general meeting on April 25

* Sets June 11 as first day of dividend payment Further company coverage: ($1 = 253.84 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)