April 6 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt says on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* TO HOLD ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON APRIL 28

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 63 FORINTS PER SHARE AFTER 2019 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2xWJ0oT] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)