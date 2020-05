May 8 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt:

* DEMAND-SIDE IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SIGNAL DECLINE IN TURNOVER FOR SOME PRODUCTS -CEO

* SEES 2020 REVENUE RISING BY 3% VERSUS +5% FEB GUIDANCE -CEO

* SEES 2020 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN AT 14.5% VERSUS 12.5% FEB GUIDANCE -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)