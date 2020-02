Feb 7 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO INCREASE FURTHER IN 2020 -CEO

* SEES 2020 FY REVENUE RISING BY ABOUT 5% -CEO

* SEES 2020 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN AT 12.5% -CEO

* SALES TO U.S. TO GROW BY 20%, WESTERN EUROPE SALES TO RISE BY 10%, RUSSIAN MARKET TO GROW BY 3%, OTHER MARKETS TO STAGNATE -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)