BRIEF-Hungary's Richter sees temporary hit from Esmya restrictions

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* STILL BELIEVES BENEFIT TO RISK BALANCE OF ESMYA MEDICINE IS POSITIVE -SPOKESWOMAN

* CLINICAL DATA AVAILABLE CURRENTLY DO NOT SUPPORT CAUSAL CONNECTION BETWEEN ESMYA AND LIVER DAMAGE -SPOKESWOMAN

* RESTRICTIONS ON ESMYA WILL LEAD TO TEMPORARY LOSS OF REVENUE FROM MEDICINE UNTIL EXPECTED FINAL RULING IN MAY -SPOKESWOMAN

* RICHTER SHARES EXTEND FALLS, DOWN 3.4 PCT AT 1230 GMT, UNDERPERFORMING BLUE-CHIP INDEX