BRIEF-Hungary's top bank OTP supports PM Orban's new economic package

March 18 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt says in emailed statement:

* PM ORBAN’S ECONOMIC PACKAGE ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY IS AN EFFECTIVE TOOL TO EASE BORROWERS’ BURDENS

* OTP SUPPORTS ORBAN’S MEASURES

* MEASURES PROVIDE NEAR IMMEDIATE RELIEF FOR BORROWING CITIZENS AND COMPANIES AND THOSE PLANNING TO BORROW

* OTP’S PREDICTABLE OPERATIONS, SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY BUFFER PROTECT ITS STABLE, EFFICIENT AND PROFITABLE OPERATIONS AS IT FACES ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

* OTP WANTS TO CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS NECESSARY TO PROTECT THE ECONOMY AND ITS CLIENTS

* DETAILS OF ORBAN’S PACKAGE REMAIN TO BE SEEN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)