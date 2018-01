Jan 22 (Reuters) - HungerBox :‍

* RAISES $2.5 MILLION IN PRE-SERIES A FUNDING LEAD BY LIONROCK CAPITAL AND KRIS GOPALAKRISHNAN​ Source text - HungerBox, the Growth Story-promoted B2B food-tech company today announced the closing of USD $2.5 million in pre-series A funding led by Lionrock Capital and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys.