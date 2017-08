Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hunt Mining Corp:

* Hunt mining reports second quarter 2017 earnings of us $1,276,887

* Hunt Mining Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.02‍​

* Says revenue of us $3,.8 million for period ending June 30, 2017, and year to date us $4.4 million

* Hunt Mining Corp qtrly production of 245,060 silver equivalent troy ounces from Martha project using a 72 to 1 silver to gold ratio