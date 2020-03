BRIEF-Hunter Douglas FY EBITDA Up 15.5%

March 12 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV:

* FY TOTAL NET PROFIT USD 277.6 MILLION (PER SHARE EUR 7.12), 6.6% HIGHER THAN USD 260.5 MILLION IN 2018 (PER SHARE EUR 6.35)

* FY SALES: 1.4% HIGHER TO USD 3,686.3 MILLION, COMPARED WITH USD 3,633.9 MILLION IN 2018

* FY EBITDA: USD 503.4 MILLION, 15.5% HIGHER THAN USD 436.0 MILLION IN 2018

* FY OPERATING CASH FLOW: USD 546 MILLION, COMPARED WITH USD 406 MILLION IN 2018

* FY INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (BEFORE OTHER INCOME/EXPENSE): 4.1% HIGHER TO USD 339.6 MILLION, COMPARED WITH USD 326.3 MILLION IN 2018

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF EUR 2,10 PER COMMON SHARE (2018: EUR 2.00), WITH AN OPTION OF A STOCK DIVIDEND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IS UNCERTAIN Source text : bit.ly/2IBxsJU Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)