BRIEF-Hunter Douglas H1 sales up 15.8 pct at USD 1,512.8 MILLION

* H1 RESULTS

* H1 SALES: USD 1,512.8 MILLION, 15.8% HIGHER, COMPARED WITH USD 1,306.3 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* H1 EBITDA: USD 175.8 MILLION, 14.2% HIGHER THAN USD 154.0 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* H1 TOTAL NET PROFIT: $ 99.5 MILLION, 18.9% HIGHER THAN $83.7 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* H1 OPERATING CASH FLOW: USD 19.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH USD 18.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* WE EXPECT CONTINUED GROWTH IN EUROPE, THE US AND ASIA AND CONTINUED DIFFICULT CONDITIONS IN LATIN AMERICA

* H1 RONAE (RETURN BEFORE INTEREST/NET ASSETS EMPLOYED) EXCLUDING METALS TRADING AND INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IN H1 2017 WAS 16.5% COMPARED WITH 16.6% IN THE H1 OF 2016. Source text : bit.ly/2u2nf4m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)