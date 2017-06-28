BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares 2017 planned actions include repurchase of up to $308 mln of common stock over next four quarters

June 28 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc:

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - 2017 planned actions include repurchase of up to $308 million of common stock over next four quarters

* Huntington Bancshares - 2017 planned actions include a 38% increase in quarterly dividend per common share to $0.11, starting in q4 of 2017

* Huntington Bancshares - 2017 planned actions include maintaining dividends on outstanding classes of preferred stock and trust preferred securities